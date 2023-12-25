AIFF chief to hold review meeting to address complaints on ISL refereeing

New Delhi: All India Football Federation (AIFF) President Kalyan Chaubey has called for a meeting with the Referees Committee and Chief Refereeing Officer Trevor Kettle on December 31 to review the refereeing situation in the country.

A team of referee assessors will also attend the meeting which will also discuss the way forward on the matter.

"AIFF President @kalyanchaubey is set to meet the members of the Referees Committee, AIFF Chief Refereeing Officer Trevor Kettle, and a team of Referee Assessors on December 31, 2023, to review refereeing issues and discuss a way forward," the AIFF said.