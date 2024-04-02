Ajax Amsterdam suspend CEO amid share trading suspicions

Amsterdam: Ajax Amsterdam have suspended new CEO Alex Kroes with immediate effect on suspicion he has been involved in insider trading in the club's shares, the club supervisory board said in a statement on Tuesday.

The board said it had learned Kroes had bought more than 17,000 Ajax shares a week before his intended appointment was announced on Aug. 2, 2023.

"External legal advice indicates that he likely engaged in insider trading," the board said in the statement.