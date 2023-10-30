Ajax appoint Van't Schip as new manager

Ajax Amsterdam have appointed John van't Schip as interim head coach, a week after they parted ways with Maurice Steijn, the Eredivisie club announced on Monday.

Steijn's time at the club came to an end after a run of four league defeats left Ajax second from bottom. On Sunday they dropped to the bottom spot after a 5-2 defeat by league leaders PSV Eindhoven.

"Ajax appoints John van't Schip as interim head coach. The former Ajax player signs a contract with the club running from 30 October 2023 until 30 June 2025," the club said.

"Van't Schip and Ajax have agreed to him stepping into a function in technical management from 1 July 2024."