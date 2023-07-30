Saint-Maximin leaves Newcastle to join Saudi's Al-Ahli

Allan Saint-Maximin leaves Newcastle to join Saudi side Al-Ahli

Reuters
Reuters,
  • Jul 30 2023, 22:17 ist
  • updated: Jul 30 2023, 22:17 ist
French winger Allan Saint-Maximin. Credit: Reuters Photo

French winger Allan Saint-Maximin has left Newcastle United and joined Saudi Pro League side Al-Ahli, the Premier League club announced on Sunday.

The club did not disclose any transfer details about the 26-year-old, who joined St. James' Park from Ligue 1 side Nice in 2019.

Also Read: Saudi Arabia's Al-Ahli sign forward Riyad Mahrez from Manchester City

Saint-Maximin will team up with former Premier League players Roberto Firmino, Edouard Mendy and Riyad Mahrez at Al-Ahli.

Saint-Maximin joins a growing list of high-profile names to move to the Middle East in recent months, with Ballon d'Or winner Karim Benzema, N'Golo Kante and Ruben Neves among those following in the footsteps of Cristiano Ronaldo, who moved to Al-Nassr in January. 

