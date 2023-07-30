Allan Saint-Maximin leaves Newcastle to join Saudi side Al-Ahli

French winger Allan Saint-Maximin has left Newcastle United and joined Saudi Pro League side Al-Ahli, the Premier League club announced on Sunday.
The club did not disclose any transfer details about the 26-year-old, who joined St. James' Park from Ligue 1 side Nice in 2019.
Saudi Arabia's Al-Ahli sign forward Riyad Mahrez from Manchester City
Saint-Maximin will team up with former Premier League players Roberto Firmino, Edouard Mendy and Riyad Mahrez at Al-Ahli.
Saint-Maximin joins a growing list of high-profile names to move to the Middle East in recent months, with Ballon d'Or winner Karim Benzema, N'Golo Kante and Ruben Neves among those following in the footsteps of Cristiano Ronaldo, who moved to Al-Nassr in January.
