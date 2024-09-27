Alvarez strikes late to earn Atletico win at Celta Vigo

A late goal from Julian Alvarez earned Atletico Madrid a dramatic 1-0 win at Celta de Vigo on Thursday to lift them to third place in the LaLiga standings.

Atletico avoided a second straight draw to move up to 15 points, one clear of Villarreal and two behind Real Madrid, who they host on Sunday. Barcelona led on 21 points.

Big money signing Alvarez struck in the final minute of regular time with a close-range finish from a pinpoint cross by Antoine Griezmann to register his second goal of the season.