Ancelotti to be 'in principle' Everton manager: Report

Carlo Ancelotti has agreed to be the new 'in principle' manager of Merseyside premier league team Everton

AFP, London,
  • Dec 17 2019, 09:23am ist
  • updated: Dec 17 2019, 09:45am ist
In this file photo taken on September 25, 2019 Napoli's Italian head coach Carlo Ancelotti gestures as he shouts instructions during the Italian Serie A football match Napoli vs Cagliari at the San Paolo stadium in Naples. (AFP Photo)

Carlo Ancelotti has reached "an agreement in principle" to become the next Everton manager, Sky Sports News reported Monday.

Ancelotti arrived in Merseyside earlier Monday, with Sky saying talks between the English Premier League club and the veteran Italian boss had "progressed well".

The 60-year-old could be confirmed as the Goodison Park boss in succession to the sacked Marco Silva before Everton's League Cup quarter-final against Leicester on Wednesday.

If he is appointed, it would mean Ancelotti was returning for a second spell in English football after a two-year stint at Chelsea from 2009-11 that yielded a Premier League and FA Cup 'double' for the London club in his first season in charge.

Meanwhile former Everton striker Duncan Ferguson is set to continue as caretaker manager for Wednesday's match at home to Leicester.

The Scot took over after Silva was sacked on December 5 and promptly oversaw a morale-boosting 3-1 win over Chelsea before guiding Everton to a 1-1 draw away to Manchester United on Sunday.

Ferguson, however, has distanced himself from taking the job on a full-time basis.

"Duncan Ferguson is to remain in caretaker charge of Everton for Wednesday night's Carabao (League) Cup quarter-final against Leicester, the club can confirm," said an Everton statement issued Monday.

 

