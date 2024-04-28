Andre Villas-Boas elected FC Porto president

Former Chelsea and Tottenham Hotspur manager Andre Villas-Boas has been elected president of FC Porto, bringing an end to predecessor Jorge Nuno Pinto da Costa's highly successful 42-year tenure at the Portuguese club.

Villas-Boas, who began his coaching career at Porto as an assistant to Jose Mourinho, guided them to a treble in 2011 which included the Europa League crown.

The 46-year-old earned 21,489 votes in Saturday's election and won by an 80.3% majority.

"Winning, winning titles and sustaining our club for the future is what I want," Villas-Boas said in a statement.