Anwar Ali important player, club strategising for his return: East Bengal coach Cuadrat

"We are building a squad for the future. I feel very optimistic. It's a team for the future, and we've players on 2-3 year contracts. This is our challenge: to bring stability to the team." "We are going in the right direction. We've never been in the playoffs, in the top six. But we have the players for that. When you are in the top six, you are four games away from winning," Cuadrat said.