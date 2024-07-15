Argentina beat Colombia 1-0 in Copa finals to make history, surpass Uruguay in total number of title wins

Argentina on Monday beat Colombia 1-0 to win the Copa America title, making history in the process, surpassing Uruguay as the country with the most title wins.

Argentina and Uruguay were tied with 15 wins each, and the recent victory makes it 16 for the Albiceleste.

Lautaro Martinez, who's been in fine form throughout the tournament, opened the scoring books for Argentina in the 112th minute. The win is, however, bittersweet for the talismanic Lionel Messi who had to go off the pitch with an injury in what will probably be his last international tournament in the Argentina jersey.

More to follow...