Argentina beat Ecuador on penalties to move into Copa America semis

Houston, Texas: Argentina beat Ecuador 4-2 on penalties to move into the semi-finals of the Copa America on Thursday after goalkeeper Emi Martinez made two saves for the reigning champions in the shootout following a 1-1 draw in regulation time.

Lionel Messi allayed concerns about a hamstring injury to start the game and in the 35th minute the captain's corner was flicked on by Alexis Mac Allister for Lisandro Martinez to score with a header to give Argentina a 1-0 lead.