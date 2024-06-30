Argentina beat Peru to top Copa America Group A

Miami, Florida: Lautaro Martinez struck twice in the second half to help Argentina's second string beat Peru 2-0 at the Copa America on Saturday and finish top of Group A, knocking Peru out of the tournament.

Argentina had already qualified for the quarter finals before the match in Miami with wins over Canada and Chile, the other teams in the group.

That security allowed the defending champions to rest key players, including captain Lionel Messi, but despite making nine changes to their starting line-up, Argentina were largely untroubled by their opponents.