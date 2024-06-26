Argentina edge Chile 1-0 to seal Copa America quarter-final place

New Jersey: Argentina became the first side to book passage into the Copa America quarter-finals after a late strike from Lautaro Martinez earned them a 1-0 Group A victory over Chile on Tuesday.

Argentina top the group with six points after two matches, with Canada in second on three following their 1-0 win over Peru earlier on Tuesday. Chile and Peru have one point each.

The loss extended Chile's winless streak against Argentina in the Copa America to 30 matches. Chile have won the Copa twice but have never beaten Argentina in regulation time at the tournament, getting the better of them on penalties in the final of the 2015 and 2016 editions.

There was little to separate the two in a cautious opening spell at MetLife Stadium but once Argentina got going it quickly turned into a one-sided contest.

Julian Alvarez and Nicolas Gonzalez tested keeper Claudio Bravo with tame efforts, while Rodrigo de Paul smashed a swerving right-foot effort just over the crossbar.