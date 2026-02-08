<p>London: Arsenal beat Manchester City 1-0 at home on Sunday as Olivia Smith's first-half goal snapped the Women's Super League leaders' 13-match winning run, while an emphatic home win for Liverpool lifted them off bottom of the standings.</p><p>Fresh from their FIFA Women's Champions Cup victory, Arsenal put in a dominant first-half display and took the lead in the 17th minute.</p><p>Midfielder Mariona Caldentey threaded a pass through the City defence and Smith used her pace to race in behind defender Rebecca Knaak, rounding goalkeeper Ayaka Yamashita to roll the ball into an empty net.</p><p>"I'm super excited and happy. We worked really hard for this. We knew we had to be at our best to win today," Smith said.</p><p>City began the second half with improved intent, but lacked the decisive final pass as Arsenal - backed by more than 39,000 fans at Emirates Stadium - defended smartly and moved up to third in the standings.</p><p>City lead Manchester United by eight points while Arsenal are 10 points behind with a game in hand.</p>.Gyokeres double as Arsenal outclass Sunderland to extend lead.<p>Chelsea can reclaim third place later on Sunday if they win away at Tottenham Hotspur.</p><p>Liverpool moved up to 11th with a 4-1 home win over Aston Villa thanks to goals from Mia Enderby, Martha Thomas, Grace Fisk and Aurelie Csillag.</p><p>A second-half goal from Inma Gabarro gave Everton a 1-0 win away at London City Lionesses but it was goalkeeper Courtney Brosnan who claimed the player of the match award after making several saves.</p><p>"It was not pretty but we are so happy to get the three points and a clean sheet," she said.</p><p>West Ham United were 2-0 down against Brighton & Hove Albion but three goals in eight minutes from Ffion Morgan, Shekiera Martinez and Viviane Asseyi gave the London side all three points.</p><p>The result moved West Ham up to 10th, two points clear of bottom side Leicester City who lost 2-0 to Man United on Saturday. </p>