Arsenal finish successful Champions League group campaign with PSV draw

Netherlands: A much-changed Arsenal were pegged back to draw 1-1 at Dutch league leaders PSV Eindhoven in the Champions League on Tuesday as both sides concluded their Group B campaign having already secured berths in the last 16.

Eddie Nketiah put Arsenal ahead three minutes before the break but the hosts equalised five minutes into the second half through Yorbe Vertessen, who also struck the post in the first half.

The Gunners, who had already secured first place, finished with 13 points from six matches with PSV on nine, ahead of third-placed RC Lens, who drop into the Europa League after a 2-1 home win over Sevilla.

Nketiah’s first Champions League goal was teed up by a square pass from Reiss Nelson, whose run down the right and interchange of passes with Cedric opened up the home defence.

Vertessen, who hit the upright with a 19th-minute header from Jordan Teze’s cross, also scored off the woodwork after his curling effort hit both posts before going in.

The Belgian made a strong run down the field before being picked out by Ricardo Pepi in a swift attacking move.