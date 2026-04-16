Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homesportsfootball

Arsenal scrape past Sporting to reach Champions League semi-final

It was far from convincing though for Mikel Arteta's ​side as ⁠they held on to the lead given to them by Kai Havertz's stoppage-time ⁠goal ‌in Lisbon last week.
Last Updated : 15 April 2026, 22:49 IST
ADVERTISEMENT
Join Us
Prefer
Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 15 April 2026, 22:49 IST
FootballArsenal

Follow us on :

Follow Us