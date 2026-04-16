Arsenal scrape past Sporting to reach Champions League semi-final

<p>London: Arsenal edged past Sporting to reach the Champions League semi-finals for the second successive season with a 0-0 home draw earning them a 1-0 aggregate victory on Wednesday.</p><p>It was far from convincing though for Mikel Arteta's side as they held on to the lead given to them by Kai Havertz's stoppage-time goal in Lisbon last week.</p><p>The well-organised visitors posed a threat at times and almost went ahead on the night shortly before halftime when Geny Catamo's volley clipped the outside of the post.</p>.Arsenal miss chance to go six points clear with draw at Brentford.<p>Arsenal substitute Leandro Trossard also struck the woodwork in the tense latter stages of a dour game in which Sporting ran out of ideas and could not prevent the hosts keeping an eighth clean sheet in 12 Champions League games this season to set up a semi-final clash with Atletico Madrid.</p>