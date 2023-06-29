Arsenal sign Germany forward Havertz from Chelsea

Reuters
Reuters,
  Jun 29 2023, 07:50 ist
  • updated: Jun 29 2023, 07:50 ist
Germany forward Kai Havertz. Credit: Reuters Photo

Arsenal have signed Germany forward Kai Havertz from Chelsea on a long-term contract, the Premier League club said on Wednesday.

The transfer fee has not been disclosed but British media reported Arsenal will pay Chelsea 65 million pounds ($82.63 million) with an additional 5 million pounds in add-ons.

"It's super exciting for me to be joining this amazing club and to be part of the Arsenal family. This club has such a big history, and I hope we can achieve lots of things," the 24-year-old told the club website.

