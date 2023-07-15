Arsenal sign Declan Rice from West Ham for £105 million

Arsenal sign midfielder Declan Rice from West Ham for record fee of £105 million

Financial details of the transfer were not disclosed but British media reported that the fee for the midfielder was 105 million pounds.

Reuters
Reuters, London,
  • Jul 15 2023, 18:01 ist
  • updated: Jul 15 2023, 18:07 ist
Credit: Twitter/@Arsenal

Arsenal have signed England international Declan Rice on a long-term contract from West Ham United, the north London club said on Saturday.

Financial details of the transfer were not disclosed but British media reported that the fee for the midfielder was 105 million pounds ($137.45 million), making it a record transfer between two British clubs.

"He is a player with tremendous ability, who has been performing at a high level in the Premier League and for England for a number of seasons now," Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta said in a statement.

