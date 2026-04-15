<p>MADRID: Atletico Madrid reached the Champions League semi-finals for the first time in nine years despite a 2-1 home defeat by Barcelona in a thrilling encounter on Tuesday, advancing 3-2 on aggregate after their 2-0 first-leg win at the Camp Nou.</p><p>Barca struck twice in the first half to level the tie. Lamine Yamal capitalised on a Clement Lenglet error to open the scoring in the fourth minute, finishing neatly past goalkeeper Juan Musso after Ferran Torres set him up.</p><p>Torres then made it 2-0 in the 24th minute, racing clear onto Dani Olmo's pass and driving the ball into the top corner.</p><p>Barcelona dominated possession after the break and had a third effort ruled out for offside against Torres, while Pedri and Gavi controlled midfield.</p>.Frattesi extra-time winner takes Inter past Barca into Champions League final.<p>Barca finished with 10 men after a last-man challenge brought a red card for defender Eric Garcia and Atletico held on to secure a place in the last four against Arsenal or Sporting who play on Wednesday with the London side leading 1-0. </p>