Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homesportsfootball

Atletico edge Barcelona on aggregate to secure Champions League semi-final spot

Barcelona ‌dominated possession after the ‌break and had a third effort ruled out for offside against Torres, while Pedri ⁠and Gavi ⁠controlled midfield.
Last Updated : 14 April 2026, 21:30 IST
ADVERTISEMENT
Join Us
Prefer
Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 14 April 2026, 21:30 IST
FootballSports NewsBarcelonaatletico

Follow us on :

Follow Us