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Atletico hit back to hold Arsenal in cagey Champions League semi-final first leg

Atletico enjoyed more possession early on but handed Arsenal the lead in the 44th minute when Gyokeres was brought down by David Hancko inside the box.
Last Updated : 29 April 2026, 23:15 IST
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Published 29 April 2026, 23:15 IST
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