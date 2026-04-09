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Atletico Madrid storm Camp Nou with 2-0 Champions League win over 10-man Barcelona

Alvarez brilliantly curled ⁠the resulting free kick from 25 metres ‌into the top ‌corner in first-half stoppage time ‌to silence the sold-out ‌Catalan stadium.
Last Updated : 08 April 2026, 21:12 IST
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Published 08 April 2026, 21:12 IST
FootballSports NewsBarcelonaChampions LeagueAtletico Madrid

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