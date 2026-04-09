<p>Atletico Madrid took a firm grip on their Champions League quarter-final on Wednesday as goals from Julian Alvarez and Alexander Sorloth earned a 2-0 first-leg victory over 10-man Barcelona at the Camp Nou.</p><p>Barcelona dominated proceedings, but Atletico's rock-solid defence combined with swift counter-attacks paid off after Pau Cubarsi was sent off for hauling down Giuliano Simeone in the 42nd minute as the last man.</p>.Red-hot PSG beat Liverpool 2-0 in quarter-final first leg.<p>Alvarez brilliantly curled the resulting free kick from 25 metres into the top corner in first-half stoppage time to silence the sold-out Catalan stadium.</p><p>Rashford struck the crossbar from a free kick soon after halftime but Simeone's side remained disciplined and doubled their lead in the 70th minute when Mateo Ruggeri crossed from the left and Sorloth volleyed in from close range, sealing a decisive away win.</p>