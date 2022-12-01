Australia shock Denmark 1-0 to waltz into WC last 16

Australia shock Denmark 1-0 to waltz into FIFA World Cup last 16

Australia contained Denmark before stinging the Scandinavians on a counter-attack in the 60th minute

Reuters
Reuters,
  • Dec 01 2022, 00:38 ist
  • updated: Dec 01 2022, 00:38 ist
Australia's defender #02 Milos Degenek fights for the ball with Denmark's midfielder #25 Jesper Lindstrom. Credit: AFP Photo

Australia upset Denmark 1-0 on Wednesday to qualify for the World Cup knockout phase for the first time in 16 years thanks to a fine solo goal from Mathew Leckie.

Australia contained Denmark at the Al Janoub Stadium before stinging the Scandinavians on a counter-attack in the 60th minute when Leckie burst into space, wrong-footed defender Joakim Maehle and fired low past goalkeeper Kasper Schmeichel.

Denmark coach Kasper Hjulmand brought on all the attacking firepower he could muster as he desperately sought the goals that have eluded his side in Qatar.

But Australia held on to claim second place in Group D, behind France but ahead of Tunisia who were leading the French 1-0 in the dying stages of Wednesday's other game. Denmark finished bottom with one point.

Australia
Denmark
FIFA
2022 FIFA World Cup
Qatar World Cup
Sports News
Football

