Australia will not bid for 2034 World Cup: Football Australia

Australia will not bid for the 2034 World Cup after taking "all factors" into consideration, Football Australia said on Tuesday.

FIFA had invited bids from Asia and Oceania for the tournament, with an Oct. 31 deadline.

FA boss James Johnson had previously expressed interest in bidding for 2034 but the governing body said it would focus on bids for the 2026 Women's Asian Cup and the 2029 Club World Cup.