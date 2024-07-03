Australia's A-League clubs face steep funding cuts

APL chairman Stephen Conroy said no clubs had indicated they would go out of business due to the cuts.

"We’ve just finished a briefing with every club and while clubs are obviously hurting by the size of this reduction, no one gave any indication of that level of problem in the meeting at all," Conroy told Australian media on Wednesday.

"Obviously they weren’t dancing a jig, but no one said, 'Right, that’s it, we’re shutting the doors'."

Conroy said the cuts would help the league break even.

“We’ve had to stabilise the business, we’ve had to get it back on an even footing," he added.

"We were targeting that to be the case this financial year, and then we’ve got to ensure that we don’t run too fast, as has happened in the recent past."