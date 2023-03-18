Bagan shoot down BFC hopes

In a finale filled with drama and see-saw action, ATK Mohun Bagan kept their nerve in the penalty shootout to edge out Bengaluru FC to finish as champions of the Indian Super League at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in Goa on Saturday.

For over 120 minutes, the teams toiled but couldn’t find the odd goal. At first, Bagan went ahead only for Bengaluru to pull themselves level at the stroke of half-time. Then it was the Blues who went ahead with 12 minutes left but Bagan found the equaliser five minutes from time. Goals from four set pieces, three of them penalties. It was only fair that it was decided on a shootout.

After a 2-2 draw, the Kolkata side won the latest chapter of this decade-long rivalry 4-3 in the shootout. Vishal Kaith kept out Bruno Ramires’s effort while and Pablo Perez blazed over.

There were many, who marked their name on the contest that was screaming for a hero. There was

Dimitrios Petratos, who thrice smashed in from the penalty spot for the Mariners. One to put them ahead, one to pull them level, and a third in the shootout.

Roy Krishna, who conceded a penalty, then won one before heading in a goal with 12 minutes remaining.

Sunil Chhetri -- forced to come in when the game was just three minutes old after Sivasakthi Narayanan was stretchered off following a clash with a defender -- who fired in a penalty at the stroke of halftime and then again in the shootout.

The opener came just 14 minutes into the game when the referee spotted a handball from Roy Krishna during a Bagan corner and whistled for a penalty. Petratos, Bagan’s attacking spearhead, smashed home.

The next half hour was a scrap fest, increasingly choppy, physical, and start-stop.

Bengaluru looked frazzled with poor touches and decision-making adding to the frustration after a penalty decision that was not given.

Pritam Kotal did hack Krishna down with a wild swing but the ref waved on and Bengaluru lost the plot, growing increasingly frustrated. They protested, full-throated, arm flailing, and in the next few minutes both Sunil Chhetri and coach Simon Grayson earned a caution.

But BFC, as they have done all season, found a way. Unlike his defensive partner, Subhasish Bose was not as lucky as his desperate attempt to clear struck Krishna and the referee blew the whistle. Chhetri, took one step, a deep breath, and waited till Kaith went one way before rolling the ball into the other.

Taking lead

Bengaluru took the lead in the 78th minute, Noarem Roshan Singh floated in a corner that was flicked on by Bruno Ramires and headed in at the back post by Krishna.

Just when it looked like the game might end in the normal time, half-time substitute Perez clumsily pushed Kiyan Nassiri down to concede a penalty. Petratos stepped up once again and finished emphatically.