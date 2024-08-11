Barcelona bank on teen sensation Yamal to help dethrone Real

Madrid: Barcelona hope the stunning rise of teenage sensation Lamine Yamal will elevate a talented young squad under the guidance of new manager Hansi Flick and help them regain the LaLiga title from a star-studded Real Madrid.

Yamal turned 17 a day before Spain beat England in the Euro 2024 final in Berlin last month, the electrifying winger terrorising defences throughout the tournament and fuelling hopes of a brighter future for struggling Barca.

Last season was one of turmoil for Barca, finishing second and 10 points behind champions Real in the league and sacking club legend Xavi Hernandez as manager in controversial fashion.

The club then appointed 59-year-old Flick as coach, tasking the former Germany and Bayern Munich manager with getting the best out of a squad featuring a mix of exciting young talent and seasoned veterans like Robert Lewandowski and Ilkay Gundogan.

Flick, who had been out of management since being sacked by Germany in September 2023, must revive a side that failed to win a single trophy in Xavi's final season in charge.

Flick has a mammoth task on his hands to overpower a Real side who added France captain Kylian Mbappe to a squad that already boasts the likes of Vinicius Jr and Jude Bellingham.