Barcelona into Champions League last eight with 3-1 win over Napoli

Barcelona, Spain: Barcelona reached the Champions League quarter-finals for the first time in four years after a 3-1 win over Napoli in their last-16 second leg gave them a 4-2 aggregate victory on Tuesday.

In a highly entertaining game, Barca set the early pace to take a 2-0 lead but Napoli pulled a goal back to set up an exciting second half before Robert Lewandowski scored a killer third goal for the hosts.