Barcelona prez Bartomeu faces vote of no confidence

Barcelona president Bartomeu faces vote of no confidence

Reuters
Reuters,
  • Oct 07 2020, 23:54 ist
  • updated: Oct 07 2020, 23:54 ist
US defender Sergino Dest (R) poses with FC Barcelona President Josep Maria Bartomeu during his official presentation as new player of the Spanish football club, at the Camp Nou stadium in Barcelona on October 2, 2020. Credit: AFP Photo

Barcelona edged closer to a change of president on WednesBarcelonaday when it was confirmed that Josep Maria Bartomeu will face a vote of no confidence after turbulent times at the club.

A petition against Bartomeu passed the required 16,250 signatures last month and those signatures have been officially verified, a group leading the campaign said on Wednesday.

In the referendum, Bartomeu's opponents will need two thirds of the votes cast to remove him from his post.

Opinion has turned heavily against Bartomeu but it could be difficult to get members to vote due to Covid-19 concerns and restrictions.

Bartomeu had also reportedly been considering resigning if the vote of no confidence was triggered.

Presidential elections would likely be held in January or February, slightly ahead of the scheduled date in March. Bartomeu is not running.

His departure could affect the future of Lionel Messi, who explained in September how the way the club is run had been a key reason for his attempt to leave Barcelona in the summer.

Victor Font is one of the leading candidates to succeed Bartomeu and has linked his campaign to the arrival of Messi's former teammate Xavi Hernandez as coach, although Font suggested this week Ronald Koeman could also continue with Xavi taking up a different role.

Joan Laporta, the president who appointed Pep Guardiola coach in 2008, is also in the running.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Barcelona
FOOTBALL

What's Brewing

Are hospitals ready for Covid-19’s second wave?

Are hospitals ready for Covid-19’s second wave?

What my Covid-19 hallucination showed me

What my Covid-19 hallucination showed me

US teen wins Guinness for longest female legs

US teen wins Guinness for longest female legs

Over 1 cr kids forced to work as Covid-19 batters India

Over 1 cr kids forced to work as Covid-19 batters India

Scientists say 2020 may smash heat record

Scientists say 2020 may smash heat record

 