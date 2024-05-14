Barcelona reclaim second spot with 2-0 win over Real Sociedad

Barcelona reclaimed second place in LaLiga with a 2-0 home win over Real Sociedad on Monday courtesy of a Lamine Yamal first-half strike and a late Raphinha penalty.

Xavi Hernandez's side leapfrogged Girona to move on to 76 points, one clear of their Catalan rivals who dropped points in Friday's 2-2 draw at Alaves.

Real Madrid have already secured the league title, sitting on 90 points with three games left.

"There is still a long way to go. It will be a battle to the end. Girona are very strong," Barcelona defender Inigo Martinez told Movistar.

"It's in our hands now. I think the team is very good. Three valuable points. We had some mistakes in the first half. In the second half I think we could have finished it off earlier."