Barcelona's Umtiti suffers calf injury in training

Samuel Umtiti. (AFP Photo)

Barcelona defender Samuel Umtiti sustained a calf injury on his return to individual training, the Spanish La Liga club said in a statement on Saturday.

The 26-year-old French centre back has struggled with knee and foot problems in the last few seasons and Barca said there was no time frame for his return to training.

Soccer in Spain has been suspended due to the COVID-19 pandemic since March. La Liga is hoping to start matches again in June, although it has yet to confirm dates for fixtures.

Players will start to train in small groups and progress to full sessions before resuming games.

Barca lead the table with 11 matches remaining and hold a two-point lead over Real Madrid, who are due to begin training on Monday.

