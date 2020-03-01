Battle of strong defences

Win the big games, win the season. Sometimes, it’s just that simple. That’s the simple equation ahead for Bengaluru FC.

Carles Cuadrat called it three finals, at the start of the week. The first, an AFC Cup play-off second leg clash against Maziya S&RC. The other two, the semifinals of the Indian Super League against ATK.

For a club who hold the Asian competition above all else, having been knocked out has been a tough pill to swallow. The objective, at the very least, is to earn that spot again. And the road starts with the semifinal home leg against ATK on Sunday.

In the seasons past, Sree Kanteerava stadium has been a happy hunting ground for the defending champions. In each of their last two seasons they’ve come back in the second leg to swarm their opponent to reach the final.

This year however, they play the second leg away from home. And in a year where their ‘Fortress’ was breached and at times looked vulnerable, it’s paramount that the home side take something from the game.

And goalkeeper Gurpreet Singh Sandhu stressed that they are keen on putting on a strong show.

“Things didn’t work out in AFC match and we are hurt by it. Message in the dressing room is to focus on the challenge ahead and try to salvage something out of the season. I believe that if we give 100% and with the mentality we have, it won’t make a huge difference,” he said on the eve of the game.

In ATK, BFC possibly has the toughest draw stylistically. Both teams are strong defensively and play their best on transition. That said, in Dimas Delgado and Edu Garcia, they have players who can add tempo and creativity.

Where ATK holds the advantage is in the final third with striker Roy Krishna in free-scoring form along with the capable David Williams.

BFC however, go into the game with a forward line that has flattered to deceive. Udanta Singh has been a pale shadow of his self while for all the ground Ashique Kuruniyan covers, there has been little end product. Sunil Chhetri remains the most potent threat but the captain goes into the match with question marks over his fitness.

That said, whoever takes their half chances on the day are likely to triumph as neither defences concede too many. For BFC, set-pieces will continue to be key in a clash that will most likely be heavily tactical.

“It’s interesting these semifinals,” said BFC coach Carles Cuadrat.

“One side we have two offensive teams (Chennaiyin FC and FC Goa) who concede a lot and on the other side, there is a tactical battle.

“Generally, offensive teams depend on the creativity of the players. In defence, it’s more about doing exactly what the coach wants to do. How high the defensive line is, how high to press... in that kind of aspects, ATK and BFC are well worked. So it will be interesting.”

That it will be. But for Bengaluru to salvage the season, to win is imperative.