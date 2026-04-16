Bayern ​Munich record dramatic ⁠4-3 win over Real Madrid

<p>Germany: Bayern Munich's Luis Diaz and Michael Olise scored late goals to give the hosts a dramatic 4-3 win over Real Madrid in the Champions League quarter-finals on Wednesday and send them into the last four 6-4 on aggregate after a thrilling tie.</p><p>Diaz struck in the 89th minute and Olise in stoppage time to seal Bayern's place in the semis where they will play holders Paris St Germain.</p><p>In a pulsating first half, Real took the lead three times, with Arda Guler pouncing on a terrible mistake by Bayern keeper Manuel Neuer in the first minute before whipping a free kick into the top corner in the 29th after Bayern had levelled through an Aleksandar Pavlovic header.</p>.ISL: Bengaluru FC face tough East Bengal test.<p>Harry Kane put the hosts, 2-1 winners in the first leg in Spain, level with his 12th goal in the competition this season before the visitors hit the woodwork through Vinicius Jr., who delivered a perfect assist in the 42nd minute for Kylian Mbappe to make it 3-2.</p><p>Real were reduced to 10 men in the 86th minute after substitute Eduardo Camavinga earned his second booking and Bayern took full advantage.</p>