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Bayern ​Munich record dramatic ⁠4-3 win over Real Madrid

Diaz struck in the 89th minute and Olise in ​stoppage time ⁠to seal Bayern's place in the semis where they will play holders Paris St Germain.
Last Updated : 15 April 2026, 22:47 IST
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Published 15 April 2026, 22:47 IST
FootballSports NewsBayern MunichReal Madrid

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