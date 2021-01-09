Bayern squander 2-goal lead to lose at Moenchengladbach

Bayern Munich squander two-goal lead to lose at Moenchengladbach

AFP
AFP, Berlin,
  • Jan 09 2021, 08:27 ist
  • updated: Jan 09 2021, 08:27 ist

European champions Bayern Munich suffered only their second Bundesliga defeat of the season on Friday after throwing away a two-goal lead and crashing to a 3-2 loss at Borussia Moenchengladbach.

The away defeat means second-placed RB Leipzig can wipe out Bayern's two-point lead and top the Bundesliga table if they beat Borussia Dortmund at home on Saturday.

Bayern were cruising at 2-0 up after 26 minutes thanks to a Robert Lewandowski penalty and a superb Leon Goretzka goal at Borussia Park.

However, Gladbach roared back as midfielder Jonas Hofmann scored twice to make it 2-2 at the break, then set up Florian Neuhaus who scored what proved to be the winner for the hosts just after the break.

Bayern Munich
Bundesliga
FOOTBALL
Germany

