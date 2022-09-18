Bayern Munich suffer shock 1-0 defeat to Augsburg

Champions Bayern Munich suffered a shock 1-0 loss to hosts Augsburg in the Bundesliga on Saturday to stretch their winless run to four consecutive league matches and drop to fourth place.

Mergim Berisha slotted in a cutback with a composed finish in the 59th minute to seal the three points and pile more pressure on Bayern coach Julian Nagelsmann.

His team have now drawn three and lost one of their last four league matches, failing to show the form that led them to dominate the league for a decade.

It was the first time in 87 matches that Bayern had failed to score in a league game and the first time in 20 years that the team had gone four league games without a win.

"After four games without a win we are stunned and ashamed," Bayern forward Thomas Mueller said. "I can't discuss about a lot of positives from this game.

"If you really analyse it we could be winners with so many chances we created. But if you don't convert them then you are here with zero points."

The hosts were not intimidated by Bayern at any stage and their seven shots on goal were almost double Bayern's total in the opening half.

The Bavarians, fresh from their Champions League group win over Barcelona in midweek, lacked a clinical finish with both Sadio Mane and Leroy Sane having their share of chances.

Germany international Sane should have levelled in the 73rd when he had only Augsburg's Rafal Gikiewicz to beat but the keeper stood his ground to block his shot.

Gikiewicz then made a sensational double save in stoppage time to protect Augsburg's lead, first stopping a point-blank header from keeper Manuel Neuer, who had come forward, and then blocking the rebound.

Bayern are on 12 points, three off leaders Borussia Dortmund. Augsburg climbed up to 11th place on nine.