Bayern sign Portuguese midfielder Palhinha from Fulham

Bayern Munich have signed Portuguese midfielder Joao Palhinha from English side Fulham on a four-year contract, the Bundesliga club said on Thursday.

The 29-year-old, who moved to Fulham in 2022, made 79 appearances for the Premier League club in all competitions, while he has also featured 31 times for Portugal's senior team.

While financial details were not disclosed, The Athletic reported the deal was worth 51 million euros ($55.29 million).

"This is one of the happiest days of my life. I'm now playing for one of the top clubs in Europe," Palhinha said in a statement.