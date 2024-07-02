Euro 2024 | BBC's 'Misstiano Penaldo' missive on Ronaldo faces Internet backlash, here's what happened

Cristiano Ronaldo's missed penalty in the Euro 2024 round-of-16 tie against Slovenia became a rage on the internet with even a celebrated media house like BBC going over-the-board, though the backlash was severe.

With both the teams failing to break the deadlock within 90 minutes at Frankfurt Arena in Germany, the match went into the extra time.

With just four minutes to go for the final whistle, the Portuguese talisman got a golden chance to take his team forward when the team was awarded a penalty.

But much to his chagrin and to the dismay of his millions of fans world over, Slovenia goalkeeper Jan Oblak saved the spot kick brilliantly to leave the Portuguese captain in tears.

Though the 39-year-old made amends by scoring in the shoot out where his team won 3-0 to book a blockbuster clash with France in the quarterfinal, his earlier miss led to a war of wards on internet.