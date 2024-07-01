Be happy, Georgia coach tells 'Kvara-dona' amid PSG transfer speculation

Cologne, Germany: Georgia coach Willy Sagnol told winger Khvicha Kvaratskhelia to be happy and carry on playing with heart whatever he decides amid speculation about a transfer from Napoli to Paris St Germain after his stellar performances at Euro 2024.

"If he wants to, he should go," Sagnol said after Georgia's defeat to Spain ended their participation at the tournament in Germany where Kvaratskhelia, nicknamed "Kvara-dona" by fans after Diego Maradona, has shone.

"If it's Napoli or Paris or whatever, I just want him to be happy and to still play with a lot of emotions, because that is how he gets so fantastic.

"I just wish him all the best in his career."