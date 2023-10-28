JOIN US
Bellingham double allows Real to fight back and win Clasico at Barcelona

Barcelona produced a performance full of verve and skill, with midfielder Ilkay Gundogan opening the scoring from close range in the sixth minute by taking advantage of a bad defensive mistake by the visitors.
Last Updated 28 October 2023, 16:58 IST

Barcelona: Real Madrid battled back to win 2-1 at Barcelona in a nervy LaLiga 'El Clasico' on Saturday thanks to a brace by top scorer Jude Bellingham in the second half.

However, Barca were punished for failing to convert their dominance into goals as Bellingham made the most of the two chances he had in the second half.

First he unleashed an unstoppable strike from range into the upper left corner in the 68th minute and then, in stoppage time, he scored the winner after collecting a Luka Modric pass inside the box.

Real Madrid are top of the standings on 28 points, level with Girona. Barca are third on 24.

