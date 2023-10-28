Bellingham double allows Real to fight back and win Clasico at Barcelona

Barcelona: Real Madrid battled back to win 2-1 at Barcelona in a nervy LaLiga 'El Clasico' on Saturday thanks to a brace by top scorer Jude Bellingham in the second half.

Barcelona produced a performance full of verve and skill, with midfielder Ilkay Gundogan opening the scoring from close range in the sixth minute by taking advantage of a bad defensive mistake by the visitors.

However, Barca were punished for failing to convert their dominance into goals as Bellingham made the most of the two chances he had in the second half.