Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homesportsfootball

Benfica sign Akturkoglu from Galatasaray for 12 million euros

Galatasaray said it will receive 10 per cent of any transfer fee when Akturkoglu is transferred to another club from Benfica.
Reuters
Last Updated : 03 September 2024, 11:20 IST

Follow Us :

Comments

Gdansk: Portugal's Benfica have signed left winger Muhammed Kerem Akturkoglu from Turkish side Galatasaray, the Turkish club said on Tuesday.

Primeira Liga club Benfica will pay a 12 million euros transfer fee to Galatasaray, Galatasaray said on the Public Disclosure Platform.

Galatasaray said it will receive 10 per cent of any transfer fee when Akturkoglu is transferred to another club from Benfica.

The 25-year-old plays for the Turkish national team.

Akturkoglu scored 12 goals and made seven assists in 37 matches in 2023-2024 Turkish Super League season.

ADVERTISEMENT
Published 03 September 2024, 11:20 IST
FootballSports News

Follow us on :

Follow Us

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT