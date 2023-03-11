Bengaluru eye return to final

The hope for coach Simon Grayson heading into the first leg of the semifinal was 'to be in the tie' for the return leg at the Sree Kanteerava Stadium. Bengaluru FC did more than that.

A 1-0 win at the home of the Indian Super League Shield winners Mumbai City FC means that Bengaluru head into the second leg on Sunday not just 'in the tie' but with an advantage.

The ISL has seen late charges from teams over the years, Chennaiyin FC are masters at it, but this run by Bengaluru, with a 10-game winning streak -- nine wins and one victory by forfeit for the purists -- has been outstanding.

You saw a team finding its feet, gaining confidence, and earning the trust of their faithful to the point that the miserable first half of the season seems but a distant, foggy memory.

A third appearance in the final awaits, a first since the 2018-19 season, should they successfully navigate Mumbai. It is a job easier said than done, Mumbai having gone 18 games unbeaten, but it is one that Bengaluru have done thrice this season.

"It's great to have the lead but it doesn't change our preparation. Mumbai is a top team so I expect a difficult game. The players know how we play and it's about making those little tweaks," said Grayson ahead of the game.

Without the away goal rule, the tie is very much alive and Mumbai, with all their attacking wealth of Jorge Pereyra Diaz, Lallianzuala Chhangte and Greg Stewart are always capable of blitzing their opponents. Their 54 goals in the league are a testament to their attacking prowess.

Bengaluru, meanwhile, have shown admirable tenacity and durability in their record-breaking run, not to mention an uncanny knack to score at the right time.

The partnership between Sivasakthi Narayanan and Roy Krishna has garnered goals while Javi Hernandez and Sandesh Jhingan have been crucial in marshaling the midfield and defence respectively.

BFC's Indian contingent of Suresh Singh Wangjam, Prabir Das, Naorem Roshan Singh and Rohit Kumar has stepped up their game, especially in the knockout rounds.

It will be interesting to see how the match pans out if the scores stay tight heading into the final half-hour. Bengaluru, who play with a settled eleven, will be playing their third game in ten days and fatigue could be a factor.

Meanwhile, the last match showed Mumbai's all-out approach can leave them open for counters late on and Sunil Chhetri, who scored in the last two games against the Islanders, should be on the field ready to exploit spaces and set-pieces.

The script should be pretty much the same as in the first leg. Mumbai controlling the ball and Bengaluru the spaces. A moment of magic or madness might just be the telling difference. It feels like it is just a matter of time before that happens.