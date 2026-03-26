Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homesportsfootball

Bengaluru FC appoints Spaniard Pep Munoz as head coach

Pep Munoz Munoz will take charge of the first team as the club looks to continue competing at the highest level.
Last Updated : 26 March 2026, 08:06 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 26 March 2026, 08:06 IST
FootballSports NewsFC BarcelonaBFC

Follow us on :

Follow Us