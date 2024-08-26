Bengaluru FC bank on Jorge Pereyra Diaz against Mohun Bagan SG in Durand Cup semis

Mohun Bagan, the defending champions, have won their last three matches against Bengaluru FC. While they were pushed to a penalty shoot-out against Punjab FC in the quarterfinal, Jose Molina's men tend to turn things up a notch in knockout matches.

But Bengaluru FC have a few tricks up their sleeves themselves, the chief among them being the red-hot Diaz, who has netted twice already since joining the club over the summer.

The Blues' head coach Gerard Zaragoza indicated that his side is raring to have a go against Mohun Bagan, and that the mood in the camp is excellent.

"It’s always important to have a positive mood in the camp and all the players are upbeat after the quarterfinal win against Kerala Blasters. That was an important result for our confidence, especially against a team that had performed well in the tournament so far," Zaragoza told DH on the eve of the fixture.

"We are aware of the threat that Mohun Bagan possesses, and have worked hard both in training and in team meetings. We have players in our group who have played in semifinals and finals before, so dealing with the pressure of the occasion will not be a big concern," Zaragoza outlined.

Diaz, with his passionate finger gun and corner-flag head-butting celebrations as intact as his predatory instincts inside the box, has taken to Bengaluru FC like a duck to water.

"As a striker, I need to stay switched on and to make the best possible use of the opportunities I get during the game. Having players I have played with before like Rahul Bheke and Alberto (Noguera) has also helped me settle in well. I try to take each game as it comes, but the key is to stay focussed and always have an eye for goal," Diaz said.

"The most important thing for me is to show as much passion as possible. I want to fight for the team, score and celebrate. I want to also use my experience and energy to push the young players in the squad, sometimes this is the difference between victory and defeat," the 34-year-old added.

Diaz loves a goal on the big occasion, netting in last season's ISL final against Bagan, and has seemingly carried this welcome trait over to Bengaluru FC.

All eyes will be transfixed on the Argentine as he bids to repeat his tricks in another crunch knockout fixture.