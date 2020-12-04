Bengaluru FC battle past Chennaiyin FC

A Sunil Chhetri goal, a penalty shout heard and one unheard, crunching tackles and flaring of tempers... The clash between Bengaluru FC and Chennaiyin FC delivered all that was promised.

In a fiery clash that ebbed and flowed, Bengaluru got over the line 1-0 at the GMC Stadium in Bambolim on Friday. It was a win that BFC needed, especially after their two opening draws. This one they earned with the fire and grit of old.

Chennaiyin will feel hard done by. They worked their socks off, even had a penalty shout waved off when the ball appeared to have struck Ashique Kuruniyan’s hand in the box halfway through the second half. But that’s sport, small margins, and sometimes a bit of luck.

Yet again, BFC’s goal came from a set-piece made from another. They won a freekick but more importantly kept the attack alive by winning the second ball which allowed Erik Paartalu to slide in Cleiton Silva who was taken down in the box by substitute Edwin Sydney Vanspaul.

Chhetri, armed with an icy look and steely resolve, struck his penalty hard and low into the bottom left corner past the outstretched hands of Vishal Kaith in the 56th minute.

It was a game played at a bruising and frantic pace. Chennaiyin was dealt an early blow when Anirudh Thapa was forced off with an injury after coming second best in a couple of 50-50 challenges with Ashique.

For BFC, Suresh Wangjam was everywhere in midfield - marking Rafael Crivellaro, carrying the ball forward and linking up play - while the returning Dimas Delgado pulled the strings. The Spaniard’s performance was no less than transformative.

Predictably, the best chances for BFC came from set-pieces. Rahul Bheke fired just wide with a header from a corner while Juanan’s was saved. For Chennaiyin, Crivellaro’s shot which forced a routine save from Gurpreet Singh Sandhu was the best they could come up with in the first half.

While Csaba Laszlo decision to leave two players in front to counter-attack BFC from set-piece situations forced the Men in Blue to think twice about pouring numbers forward, ultimately it didn't give the result he was expecting.

After the break, Chennaiyin threatened with a header from Deepak Thangri that forced Gurpreet into action before BFC took the lead through Chhetri.

The goal did nothing to slow the game down and there was still more to come, Delgado forced the save of the season from Kaith with a 30-yard strike. At the other end, Fatkhulol Fatkhulloev forced a reaction save from Gurpreet and fired another into the side netting as Chennaiyin pushed hard for an equaliser which on another day, might just have come.