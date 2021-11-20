Bengaluru FC begin new ISL campaign with thrilling win over NorthEast United

Bengaluru FC braved torrential rainfall, a stubborn NorthEast United FC and a breathtaking five-goal see-sawing first half to start their Indian Super League campaign with a 4-2 win at the GMC Bambolim on Saturday.

A Cleiton Silva strike, a Mashoor Shereef own goal and debut goals from Jayesh Rane and substitute Prince Ibara notched the scoreboard for Bengaluru. NorthEast fought back twice with goals from Deshorn Brown and Mathias Coureur but in the end, it just proved too tall a task.

For Bengaluru, Udanta Singh, playing a more narrow role, showed glimpses of his old self, playing a role in two goals. That, along with Silva’s efficiency, Rane’s work rate and Ibara’s cameo — which suggests he could be the answer at their centre forward woes — were positives for Marco Pezzaiuoli. The defence wasn’t particularly convincing and there will be bigger challenges ahead.

Bruno Ramires made his first start for BFC in midfield while Yrondu Musavu-King and Alan Costa were given the nod at the heart of the defence.

The floodgates were opened by Silva in the 14th minute, latching onto a through ball from Udanta, rounding off the keeper and sliding the ball into the net.

The equaliser arrived three minutes later, courtesy of BFC old boy Brown. In a show of striking prowess, the Jamaican out-muscled Masavu King to get on the end of the cross, controlling it with finesse before finishing.

BFC went ahead again in the 22nd minute through a bizarre own goal from Shereef who inexplicably smashed the ball into the top corner of his own net from close range when trying to clear.

Once again, the lead lasted just three minutes and again it was a cross from VP Suhair on the left and again BFC failed to deal with the cross and the ball fell kindly to Coureur who wrong-footed Gurpreet Singh Sandhu to score.

Three minutes before the break, Rane put the Blues ahead for the third time, driving from midfield and smashing the ball into the bottom left corner. Ibara then sealed the deal in the 81st minute.

