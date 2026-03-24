<p>Bengaluru: Bengaluru FC are all set to have a new foreign head coach as the Indian Super League club has roped in Spain's Pep Munoz halfway through the season.</p>.<p>While the details of the deal are awaited, the 46-year-old former FC Barcelona academy coach is likely to take over from current manager Renedy Singh as soon as possible. </p><p>He could be at the helm of the team for the upcoming away match against FC Goa on April 4 as the paperwork for his arrival is in progress.</p>.<p>Renedy, who was appointed the head coach after Spanish gaffer Gerard Zaragoza left last November amid Indian football turmoil, will continue to be at the club but in a different capacity. </p>.<p>BFC's decision may surprise many as the club, under Renedy, has renewed its title challenge with a 3-1 victory over Inter Kashi last weekend in Kolkata, taking it just three points off table-toppers Mumbai City FC (14 points) in fifth place. </p>.<p>The managerial change comes at a time when five teams are in the race for the league title, including Mohun Bagan, Jamshedpur FC (13 points each) and East Bengal (11). However, the BFC management took the decision keeping in mind the long-term plans.</p>.<p>"The decision to hire Munoz is a long-term one as we want to give him time to build the team for the next season," said a BFC official. "And the move is not at the expense of Renedy as he has done a wonderful job and will continue to be at the club. But bringing a foreign coach was always our long-term plan."</p>.<p class="title">Munoz, who becomes BFC's third Spanish and fifth foreign coach, has extensive experience working in Asia and comes to Bengaluru FC after winning back-to-back league titles with PKR Svay Rieng in the Cambodian Premier League. The Spanish tactician also won the Hun Sen Cup and Cambodian Super Cup while losing in the final of the 2025 AFC Challenge League after taking the role of head coach in 2023.</p>.<p>Before his Cambodia stint, the UEFA Pro License coach was part of the coaching staff of FC Barcelona that won the UEFA Youth League in 2013-14. </p>.<p>In 2016, he moved to Asia for the first time, joining Qingdao Huanghai FC in the Chinese second division, followed by the assistant coach role at Chinese top-tier club Shandong Luneng Taishan FC. He eventually became the assistant coach of the Chinese national team in 2022.</p>