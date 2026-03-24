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Bengaluru FC hire new foreign head coach

While the details of the deal are awaited, the 46-year-old former FC Barcelona academy coach is likely to take over from current manager Renedy Singh as soon as possible.
Last Updated : 24 March 2026, 19:50 IST
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Published 24 March 2026, 19:50 IST
FootballSports NewsBengaluru FC

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