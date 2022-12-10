Bengaluru FC need their best to topple Kerala Blasters

Bengaluru FC will take on Kerala Blasters knowing that nothing less than their absolute best, and perhaps the rub of the green, will be enough if they want to get a result against their in-form opponents on Sunday.

Facing Blasters in Kochi, at home of the Manjappada, is among the most daunting task in the Indian Super League but one that Simon Grayson and his team are looking forward to.

"This is one of the fixtures that, when I first arrived in India, everyone spoke about. Given the rivalry between the clubs, the number of fans that are going to be there, and now it's added the spice that they're in good form and we're looking to get back to winning ways," said Grayson ahead of the game.

As a team, Bengaluru have had it tough this season. Their forward line, rather expensively put together, has struggled to hit the mark while their defence has been punished for nearly every mistake in key games. Though not playing a brand of football that is easy on the eye, Grayson feels that his team can turn the season around with a couple of results. With the top six making it into the knockout phase, the target is more than just a pipe dream.

"A lot of it comes down to confidence. You can see that the strikers who are in form, are the ones who are high on confidence. Once a goal goes in for our strikers, I'm certain they'll go on a run," the coach said.

"We're working on eradicating the individual errors. As a coach, when the players cross the line, it's very difficult and frustrating when we lose because of a mistake. Very rarely have we lost matches because of individual brilliance from the opposition."

Meanwhile, Blasters will be motivated to extend their four-game winning streak, particularly against a club who they certainly view as one of their biggest rivals. Currently fifth in the table with 15 points, eight ahead of Bengaluru, the home side are clearly the favourites.

Ivan Vukomanovic has continued to coax the best out of his squad and has an in-form striker in Dimitrios Diamantakos who has scored in four-straight games. Not to mention the talismanic Adrian Luna.

The game might also see Bengaluru's new signing Pablo Perez getting a few minutes although the chances are bleak with the attacker yet to be fully match-fit.