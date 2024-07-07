Bengaluru FC unveil six new signings

"We have all the foreigners, one is coming during this week. Indians, if there are any opportunities, we are ready to sign.

"We will be with the first team for Durand Cup. These kind of games will help us prepare for ISL," Zaragoza signed off.

BFC also announced a new goalkeeping coach - Konstantine Gugunava. Giannis Gkiokas will take over responsibilities as the strength and conditioning coach.

Knees are old but feels like a fresh start: Sunil Chhetri

Skipper Sunil Chhetri, now relieved of his international duties, spoke highly about the additions and his plans for the season.

"I want to improve with every training session and add value to the team. There is a lot of competition as you can see. Coach made it very clear that you have to work hard to grab your places.

"The knees are old, but I feel like it is a fresh start. I think I did the right thing (international retirement) at the right time and that has given me a lot of perspective. I want to enjoy, last couple of years have been very stressful. My desire to win is not going to change, but I will enjoy more, smile more, laugh more, more nutmegs," Chhetri quipped.

"I am a big fan of both (Lalthuammawia) Ralte and Rahul (Bheke). When you have brothers who have gone through ups and downs, who have been here, it matters. Very happy about our foreign signings. I am a huge fan of Noguera and Diaz. I think when you play against them you understand how lethal they are. I just hope they can bring the same energy and talent to us. Also Edgar (Mendez), big pedigree. I just hope that they find happiness, joy and camaraderie here which we will try our best to provide," the 39-year-old added.