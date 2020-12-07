Bengaluru FC vs NorthEast United FC: A battle of counter punchers

Having found their feet and the winning touch in their last outing, Bengaluru FC face NorthEast United FC, who have been in great form this season, in their fourth clash in the Indian Super League on Tuesday.

At Fatorda Stadium, it will be a clash between two unbeaten teams who occupy a spot in the top four on the back of their defensive organisation. And that is what makes the contest an intriguing clash between two counter punchers.

NorthEast have defeated Mumbai City FC and East Bengal while holding FC Goa and Kerala Blasters. A common thread through them all is that their opponents always looked to monopolise possession and NEUFC - under coach Gerard Nus - have managed to put their rivals' noses out of joints with resolute defending and clever counter attacks.

Bengaluru, meanwhile, faced Goa, Hyderabad FC and Chennaiyin FC and once again, it's been a similar clash of styles. So the question coming into the match is who will take the protagonist role?

"They are a team that wait for their opportunity, don’t take too many risks and are organised. It will be hard work to beat them," conceded BFC head coach Carles Cuadrat on the eve of the game.

The task is made even harder from the fact that BFC have scored all three of their goals from set-pieces and their ability to keep attacks alive from the second balls. A quality Cuadrat looks at positively.

“I see it as the reverse of what everyone sees. When you are not good enough to score from open play because you don’t get the final pass (right), then you have a plan and work on the set pieces. That gives you something extra,” he remarked adding that they are working on their open play attacks.

While the final pass remains an issue, the return of Dimas Delgado should give them more control in the midfield and he would be key alongside Suresh Wangjam and Cleiton Silva.

On the other hand, the Highlanders have found a way to get the best out of their players by resolutely defending and transitioning fast. In Ninthoi and Luis Machado they have attackers capable of dribbling and producing good crosses while Idrissa Sylla and Kwesi Appiah have shown qualities not just in front of goal but also in holding the ball up and linking up play.

Add that to the industry of Apuia and Khassa Camara in the middle, they will be a tough nut to crack.

A win here would certify that BFC have shaken off the cobwebs and are back to the old sharpness while for the opponents, it solidifies them as a contender - perhaps for the first time in years.