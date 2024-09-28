Bengaluru give Bagan the blues

Bengaluru: Bengaluru FC marched on to the top of the Indian Super League table with a 3-0 thrashing of Shield holders Mohun Bagan Super Giant at a buzzing Sree Kanteerava Stadium on Saturday.

It was a signal of intent from BFC, who were in control from start to finish. Edgar Mendez and Suresh Singh Wangjam netted in the first half, while Sunil Chhetri added the third from the spot to become the highest goal-scorer in the ISL.

Bengaluru FC head coach Gerard Zaragoza made two changes to the line-up. Sunil Chhetri and Aleksandar Jovanovic came in for Jorge Pereyra Diaz and Chinglensana Singh.

The siege on the Mohun Bagan back-line began when Vishal Kaith palmed away Vinith Venkatesh’s curling free-kick from a tight angle. The custodian safely gathered Rahul Bheke’s header from the resultant corner.

Gurpreet Singh Sandhu had to plunge to his left to thwart Dimitri Petratos’ free kick, but Bengaluru FC opened the scoring at the other end through Mendez, who hammered in Nikhil Poojary’s downward header from Alberto Noguera’s corner to bring the roof down in the ninth minute.

The Blues doubled their advantage in the 20th minute through Wangjam. Vinith found Mendez in space and played a piercing through ball. Mendez’s cross clipped Chhetri’s heels and fell to Wangjam - whose finish was unerring, and his Cristiano Ronaldo-inspired celebration unfeigned.