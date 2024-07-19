'Best that someone else leads team': Kasper Hjulmand steps down as Denmark coach

A 2-0 defeat by hosts Germany in the last 16 saw Denmark exit the Euros with a lack of attacking power blamed for blunting their chances at major tournaments.

"I have given everything I had to achieve success and to get the people to rally around the team. Representing one's country is absolutely the greatest thing I can imagine," the 52-year-old coach said in a statement.

"When I look two years ahead to the World Cup 2026, I feel that it will be best for the team that a new face with new ideas comes in, who can write a new big chapter for this amazing team.

"Therefore it is best that someone else leads the team forward. It's not about me. It's about what's best for the team."

Hjulmand guided Denmark to the semi-final of Euro 2020 and was credited for their impressive run in the 2024 qualifiers.

The Danes finished bottom of their group at the Qatar World Cup despite being first in their qualifying group.