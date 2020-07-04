BFC academy get two star status from AFC

The Bengaluru FC Academy was conferred with two-star Academy status by the Asian Football Confederation (AFC) on Saturday.

In addition to the Indian Super League club, AFC also conferred the All India Football Federation with the AFC Elite Youth Scheme full membership status. The Reliance Foundation Young Champs Academy was also given a two-star status.

"We are delighted to confer to the All India Football Federation the AFC Elite Youth Scheme full membership status and the Reliance Foundation Young Champs Academy and JSW Bengaluru FC Academy the two-star Academy status, which is subject to re-evaluation after three years," the AFC said in a letter.

BFC is the only professional club to gain the recognition.

The Bengaluru club has their development programmes set across Bengaluru and Ballari while their Soccer Schools are set up in multiple states. Ballari also has the residential setup for the academy kids. And BFC CEO Mandar Tamhane was happy their work has been rewarded.

"It's a proud moment for all of us to receive this recognition. We have a clear player development pathway with our BFC Soccer Schools team, the Elite team, the U-7s, U-9s, U-11s, U-13s, U-15s, U-18s, the Reserve Team and the first team. We are taking efforts in every aspect, be it education, training, diet, infrastructure," he told DH.

"Each of these factors played a major role, and it was not something that happened overnight. This is the hard work of the entire team since this club was formed. It gives us the impetus to work even harder to create players not only to represent BFC, but also the National team and its youth teams."

The status is subject to re-evaluation after three years as per Article 6 of the AFC Elite Youth Scheme Regulations and Guidelines.

The AFC Youth Panel evaluates the application of all MAs in 20 areas of core activities which include leadership, planning, organization, staffing, recruitment, finance, facilities, teams, coaching, playing, player performance, health, fitness, psychology, welfare, education, collaboration, assessment, rules and results.

Member Associations must fulfil the first 11 criteria to be accepted as a full-member while those who meet the first 10 criteria will be granted provisional membership.